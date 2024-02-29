Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Downgraded by Argus

Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APD. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $282.14.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $232.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.