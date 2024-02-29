Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,050 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 3.30% of Agilysys worth $55,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 260,492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 333.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 203,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 156,251 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 126,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 323.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 106,529 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.96. 18,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,095. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.00 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Agilysys had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $60.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $29,179.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,686.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $29,179.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,686.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $31,181.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,338,900 shares of company stock valued at $109,591,352. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGYS

About Agilysys

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.