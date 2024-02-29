Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.70. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

In related news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,114,000 after buying an additional 386,125 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Read Our Latest Report on A

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.