Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.
Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %
Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.70. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61.
Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $393,291,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after buying an additional 823,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,114,000 after buying an additional 386,125 shares during the period.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.
About Agilent Technologies
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
