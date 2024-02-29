Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.44-$5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.710-$6.810 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.440-5.550 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.08. The stock had a trading volume of 374,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,789. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.70. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $96.80 and a 1 year high of $145.43.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.