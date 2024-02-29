Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Posts Earnings Results

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. Africa Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration/appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

