Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.14.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

AEIS stock opened at $98.13 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average is $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $405.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,914 shares of company stock worth $191,339. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.