Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.3-11.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.46 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.750-4.250 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.71.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $143.96.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

