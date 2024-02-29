Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $60.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 2.6 %

AAP stock opened at $66.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $143.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.63.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $52,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,352,000 after buying an additional 1,939,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,958,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,573,000 after buying an additional 1,370,550 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,882,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,402,000 after buying an additional 842,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,340,000 after buying an additional 754,027 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.