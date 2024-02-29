ADT (NYSE:ADT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ADT also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

ADT Price Performance

ADT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,077,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,173. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.73 and a beta of 1.58. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. ADT had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.03%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADT

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ADT by 364.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.