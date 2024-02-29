ADT (NYSE:ADT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. ADT also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.700 EPS.

ADT Price Performance

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 102.66 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. ADT has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The security and automation business reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADT Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. ADT’s payout ratio is 200.03%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ADT by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 114,862 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 17,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ADT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,477 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $37,128,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

Featured Stories

