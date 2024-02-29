ADT (NYSE:ADT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The security and automation business reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. ADT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

NYSE ADT opened at $7.19 on Thursday. ADT has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 102.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. ADT’s payout ratio is 200.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ADT by 364.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in ADT by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.

