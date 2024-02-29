ADT (NYSE:ADT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The security and automation business reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. ADT updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.
ADT Price Performance
NYSE ADT opened at $7.19 on Thursday. ADT has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 102.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32.
ADT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from ADT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. ADT’s payout ratio is 200.03%.
ADT Company Profile
ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It operates through Consumer and Small Business, Commercial, and Solar segments. The company provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers.
