ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.13

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.13 and last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 64305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Up 11.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ADS-TEC Energy by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

