Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading Down 25%

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 6,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 202,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Adamera Minerals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

About Adamera Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States; and Hedley property located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adamera Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamera Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.