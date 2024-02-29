Acme United (ACU) to Release Earnings on Friday

Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Acme United Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACU opened at $46.75 on Thursday. Acme United has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.27.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Acme United’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insider Activity at Acme United

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

In related news, COO Brian S. Olschan sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $65,204.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,736.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 32.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Acme United by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 80.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

