ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target Raised to $35.00

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $32.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

ACMR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,360. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACM Research will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACM Research news, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $570,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,133.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,843,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 363.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,988,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,632 shares during the period. Ariose Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,980,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,839 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 1,978.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 827,099 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

