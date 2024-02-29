Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACCD. Raymond James upped their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Accolade Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Accolade has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $812.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 36,199 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $542,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,576,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 65,618 shares of company stock valued at $956,621 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Accolade by 242.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 91,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,326,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,968,000 after acquiring an additional 42,354 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Accolade by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 929,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after acquiring an additional 400,529 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

