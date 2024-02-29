Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Accolade in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accolade’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. Accolade’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACCD. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of ACCD opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Accolade has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 36,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $542,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,083 shares in the company, valued at $10,576,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 65,618 shares of company stock valued at $956,621 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the period. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

