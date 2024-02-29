accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) Insider Sells £802,500 in Stock

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report) insider Steve Brown sold 150,000 shares of accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.79), for a total value of £802,500 ($1,017,884.32).

Shares of ACSO stock opened at GBX 533 ($6.76) on Thursday. accesso Technology Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 509 ($6.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 836 ($10.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £222.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 550.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 587.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a report on Friday, January 26th.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

