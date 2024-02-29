Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.400-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.40 to $3.70 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Acadia Healthcare from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.74. 148,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,007. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $76.51. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -333.71, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

