abrdn Diversified Income & Growth Announces Dividend of GBX 1.42 (LON:ADIG)

abrdn Diversified Income & Growth (LON:ADIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ADIG stock opened at GBX 76.62 ($0.97) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £230.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,850.00 and a beta of 0.39. abrdn Diversified Income & Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72.40 ($0.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 89.80 ($1.14). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 20.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Abrdn Diversified Income And Growth Plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

