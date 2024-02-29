ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Shares Gap Down to $14.75

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $14.38. ABIVAX Société Anonyme shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 8,126 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,345,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth about $20,277,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,630,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,807,000.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

