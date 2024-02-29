AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Short Interest Update

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a decrease of 88.8% from the January 31st total of 759,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARHUF opened at $19.26 on Thursday. AAK AB has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $19.42.

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells plant-based oils and fats in Sweden and internationally. It offers food ingredients for bakery, dairy, nutrition, plant-based, and foodservice industries; chocolate and confectionery fats serves the manufacturers of chocolate, spreads, and fillings products, as well as in the personal care industry; and plant based emollients distinct from synthetic, animal, and fossil based raw materials used in face, body, and sun care categories.

