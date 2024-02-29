866 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 200.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 211,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,738,000 after acquiring an additional 140,859 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 53.2% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 54,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock opened at $108.35 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.70.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

