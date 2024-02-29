77,000 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Acquired by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Exelon by 105.1% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter worth about $1,418,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 450,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,342 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,069,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,749,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

