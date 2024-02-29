686,607 Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 686,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,878,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Alteryx as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter worth $120,861,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Alteryx by 584.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,651,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alteryx by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter valued at $20,761,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 144.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 456,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker purchased 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,035,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.25 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alteryx

Alteryx Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE AYX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.09. 303,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.00. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $70.31.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.67 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alteryx

(Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the analytics automation business in the United States and internationally. The company's analytics platform automates tasks for workers across the analytics value chain. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, a solution that provides automated modeling, optical character recognition, and natural language processing; and Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.