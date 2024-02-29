601 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 601 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on MasTec from $106.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

MasTec Stock Up 0.7 %

MTZ stock opened at $74.79 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -118.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $71.34.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.