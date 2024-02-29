5,150 Shares in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Bought by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,250,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,798,000 after acquiring an additional 475,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,778,000 after acquiring an additional 358,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.4 %

SEI Investments stock opened at $67.62 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $67.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,013 shares of company stock worth $4,368,649. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.