489,500 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Bought by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 489,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,646,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI India ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INDA stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $51.06. 6,698,379 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

