481,480 Shares in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 481,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,866,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.23% of DiamondRock Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.82. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 5.29%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

