4,622 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Acquired by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $102,575,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at $69,305,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 20,789.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after acquiring an additional 777,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 451.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 872,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,553,000 after acquiring an additional 713,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $86.49 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.89 and a 52-week high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

About Eastman Chemical

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.