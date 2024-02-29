3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 550,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

3i Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $16.16.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

