3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 550,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 298,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
3i Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. 3i Group has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $16.16.
