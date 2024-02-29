39,373 Shares in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Acquired by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SQSP traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 153,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,305. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.45. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.41 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Squarespace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQSP has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Squarespace in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $1,285,577.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,936,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,398,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 45,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $1,285,577.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,936,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,398,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Gooden sold 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $289,146.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 500,737 shares of company stock valued at $15,547,908. Insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

