3,900 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Purchased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 1,032.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,097,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,060,000 after buying an additional 2,824,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,387,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,321,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $71,359,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $88,591.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI stock opened at $72.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average of $63.13. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

