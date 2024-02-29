337 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Acquired by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 46.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 383.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 58,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 46,658 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 76.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 831,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after acquiring an additional 359,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth $1,628,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $79.43 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $84.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.17.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

