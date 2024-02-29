30,957 Shares in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $652,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 128,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 383.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $96.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average of $92.01.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

