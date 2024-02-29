30,000 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Acquired by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.84. The stock had a trading volume of 29,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,845. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.12. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $115.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

