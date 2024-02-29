285,790 Shares in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 285,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of PHINIA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHIN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter worth approximately $15,940,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PHINIA in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000.

NYSE:PHIN traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.70. 21,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PHINIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

