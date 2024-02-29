245 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 113,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,352,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,033,000 after buying an additional 53,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,434,000 after buying an additional 99,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,979,000 after buying an additional 228,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Price Performance
Molina Healthcare stock opened at $402.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.27. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $410.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.80.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Molina Healthcare
Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare
In other Molina Healthcare news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Molina Healthcare Profile
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Molina Healthcare
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.