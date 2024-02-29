1,693 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,869,595,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock remained flat at $230.01 on Thursday. 20,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,942. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $258.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.07.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.59) by ($0.01). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.40) EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.88%.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

