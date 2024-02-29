13,876 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Purchased by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,934,000 after purchasing an additional 163,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,279,000 after purchasing an additional 682,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,503,000 after buying an additional 418,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $2.89 on Thursday, reaching $58.74. 2,298,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,717. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNST. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

