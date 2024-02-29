136,597 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 136,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,553,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of OGE Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on OGE. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $33.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.18.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.68%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

