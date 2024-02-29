1,244 Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after buying an additional 155,572 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,132,000 after buying an additional 795,483 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,104,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,358,000 after buying an additional 320,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.22.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $267.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.39. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $268.99.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.