10,906 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Wingstop by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,660,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Wingstop by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 308,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of WING traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $346.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,913. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.77. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $352.77.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WING shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.72.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Stories

