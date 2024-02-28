Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-4.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.64 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.18-1.20 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ ZM traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.80. 3,949,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,186. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.96. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.28.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,384,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,812 over the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

