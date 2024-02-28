Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.180-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.850-4.880 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.63. 4,746,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,813. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.96. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Zoom Video Communications from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $760,731.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $154,193.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,163.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $760,731.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,812. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,859,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,751,000 after purchasing an additional 272,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

