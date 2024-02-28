Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,585 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Zoetis worth $128,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $198.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.45. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,786 shares of company stock worth $748,470. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

