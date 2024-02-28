Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $37.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Zevia PBC updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Zevia PBC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ZVIA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.72. 24,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. Zevia PBC has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $4.80.

In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $42,928.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,779,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,987.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 27,170 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $42,928.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,779,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,987.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 32,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $62,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,806,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,265.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,275 shares of company stock valued at $137,693 in the last three months. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zevia PBC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 533,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zevia PBC by 92.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 76,174 shares in the last quarter. 46.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZVIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevia PBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

