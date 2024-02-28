Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 29.41% and a negative return on equity of 147.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Zeta Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Zeta Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Zeta Global stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. 621,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.64. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $11.14.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZETA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Insider Activity

In other Zeta Global news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $48,874.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 41.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.