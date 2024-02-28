Zacks Research Weighs in on Tenet Healthcare Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.77 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.40. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

NYSE:THC opened at $90.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $49.76 and a 52 week high of $94.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

