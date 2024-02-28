Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for H&R Block in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the company will earn $4.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.78. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Get H&R Block alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

H&R Block stock opened at $50.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $50.25.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 35.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,508 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,844,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,539,000 after acquiring an additional 118,329 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,463,000 after acquiring an additional 79,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.